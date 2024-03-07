SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Position Raised by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 26.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,774,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788,245 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $189,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,842,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 837,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,110,000 after acquiring an additional 161,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,596 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 279,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,582 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.39. The company had a trading volume of 831,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,443,624. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.64 and its 200 day moving average is $54.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $44.75 and a twelve month high of $60.49.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

