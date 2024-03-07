SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stake Boosted by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,243 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.7% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.61% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $94,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $599,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,600,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,669,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,154,000 after acquiring an additional 120,823 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 479,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,774,000 after purchasing an additional 21,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 39,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,057. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.41. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $48.95.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

