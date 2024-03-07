SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.00

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.99, with a volume of 1016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.83.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $723.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 92,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,012,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,506,000 after acquiring an additional 124,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,221,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $604,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

