Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.77

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.77 and last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 329090 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average of $15.41.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,064,000 after buying an additional 1,413,756 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,126,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,090,000 after buying an additional 1,527,331 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,212,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,199,000 after buying an additional 514,145 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,596,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,822,000 after buying an additional 61,719 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,575,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,504,000 after buying an additional 262,898 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

