SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPXC

SPX Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $114.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.77. SPX Technologies has a 52-week low of $61.09 and a 52-week high of $117.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPX Technologies will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 27,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total value of $3,123,503.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,936 shares in the company, valued at $69,049,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SPX Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 236,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,107,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 23.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,990,000 after buying an additional 250,494 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 8.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,995,000 after buying an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies during the second quarter worth about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About SPX Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.