State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) CFO Sells $886,800.00 in Stock

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
State Street Trading Down 2.0 %
NYSE STT opened at $71.84 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $90.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52.
State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Syon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of State Street by 240.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 13,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.83.
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
