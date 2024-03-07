State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) CFO Sells $886,800.00 in Stock

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

State Street Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE STT opened at $71.84 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $90.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of State Street

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.27%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Syon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of State Street by 240.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 13,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

