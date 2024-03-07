Status (SNT) Hits Market Cap of $196.12 Million

Status (SNT) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Status has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $196.12 million and approximately $18.06 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00015933 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00023709 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001710 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,288.10 or 0.99923499 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.45 or 0.00153623 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00007614 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,876,517,863 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,876,517,862.91392 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04886698 USD and is up 3.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $15,109,034.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

