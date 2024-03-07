Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Expected to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Steelcase in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Steelcase’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Steelcase’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Steelcase Trading Down 0.3 %

SCS opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $14.54.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $777.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.35 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steelcase

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Steelcase

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $52,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,062.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $1,178,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,917,120.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $52,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,062.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,502 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.49%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Featured Stories

