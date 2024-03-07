Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Director Kevin Patrick Comerford Purchases 1,300 Shares

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Patrick Comerford purchased 1,300 shares of Stella-Jones stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$53.39 per share, with a total value of C$69,407.00.

SJ stock traded up C$0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$75.75. The stock had a trading volume of 47,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,205. Stella-Jones Inc. has a twelve month low of C$49.17 and a twelve month high of C$85.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$78.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.08. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of C$688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$722.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 5.8295615 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SJ. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$93.57.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

