Stephen Mayo Sells 3,135 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Mayo sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total transaction of $385,479.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at $814,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRPT traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $121.00. 65,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,102. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $159.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.24.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.50. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 43.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,816,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $850,139,000 after purchasing an additional 243,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $630,257,000 after acquiring an additional 220,771 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,741,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,797 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,344,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,935,000 after acquiring an additional 319,444 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,127,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,025,000 after acquiring an additional 217,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.83.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Further Reading

