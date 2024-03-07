Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.670-0.710 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Stevanato Group also updated its FY24 guidance to €0.62-0.66 EPS.

Stevanato Group Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of STVN traded down €2.88 ($3.13) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €30.22 ($32.85). 393,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,641. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €30.39 and its 200 day moving average is €29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of €22.23 ($24.16) and a 1-year high of €36.30 ($39.46).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported €0.18 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.19 ($0.21) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The company had revenue of €320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €326.85 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,382,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,997,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter valued at $16,743,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 403.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,573,000 after purchasing an additional 828,292 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,291,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,258,000 after purchasing an additional 565,709 shares during the period. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

