StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

NASDAQ BKCC opened at $3.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $272.14 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

