StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE LODE opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46. Comstock has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Comstock by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 23,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Comstock by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 48,229 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,703,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 33,293 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Comstock by 609.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 275,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Comstock by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 325,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 161,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

