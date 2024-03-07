StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Stock Up 0.2 %

CNSL stock opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12. Consolidated Communications has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $6,871,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,892,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 861,188 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $2,103,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 393,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 566,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 369,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

