StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Flanigan’s Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BDL opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $46.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.71. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $34.59.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.14 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 1.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 32,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 305.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. 11.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

