StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ OPGN opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.78. OpGen has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $3.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPGN. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OpGen by 571.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OpGen by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 534,960 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in OpGen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in OpGen in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Further Reading

