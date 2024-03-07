StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUU opened at $1.45 on Monday. Universal Security Instruments has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $5.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 1.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

About Universal Security Instruments

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUU Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments at the end of the most recent quarter.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

