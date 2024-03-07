Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.5% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,236,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,059,834,000 after acquiring an additional 368,898 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,705,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,828,537,000 after acquiring an additional 569,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,058,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.92. 3,362,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,804,733. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.51. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $278.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.56.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

