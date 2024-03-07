Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys 28,877 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,877 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.53% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCS. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 23,863 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after acquiring an additional 436,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $565,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BSCS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,919. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $20.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.77.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Here’s How to Dip into Chinese Stocks if You Live in the U.S.
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Using Options for 1-for-2 Risk/Reward Ratio on UiPath Earnings
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Membership Clubs Lose Momentum: 3 Stocks to Buy on a Dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.