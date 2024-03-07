Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys 28,877 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,877 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.53% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCS. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 23,863 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after acquiring an additional 436,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $565,000.

Shares of BSCS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,919. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $20.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.0704 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

