Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys 5,350 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,820 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,326,000 after purchasing an additional 298,137 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,943,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,489,000 after purchasing an additional 84,421 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $117.57. The company had a trading volume of 497,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,582. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $117.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

