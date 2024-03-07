Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,652 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.2% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $20,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.53.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,522,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,083,542. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.60 and a 200 day moving average of $151.31. The company has a market cap of $378.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $136.10 and a 1 year high of $161.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.98%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

