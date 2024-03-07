Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GS. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.93.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $388.28. The company had a trading volume of 567,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,561. The business’s 50-day moving average is $384.78 and its 200-day moving average is $350.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $126.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $397.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,064 shares of company stock valued at $15,082,153 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

