Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,741 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $119.23. 164,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,040. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $120.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

