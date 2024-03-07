Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 256 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 428.6% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CF. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.19.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF traded up $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $83.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,523. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $87.90. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.81.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.35 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

