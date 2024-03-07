Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.36.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.1 %

ELV traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $502.57. The company had a trading volume of 287,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,511. The stock has a market cap of $116.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.65. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $516.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

