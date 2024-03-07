Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.120-0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $630.0 million-$645.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $644.1 million. Stratasys also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.12-0.19 EPS.

Stratasys Price Performance

Shares of SSYS opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57. Stratasys has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $793.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $156.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSYS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Stratasys by 380.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Stratasys by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stratasys

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.