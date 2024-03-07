Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.03

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.03 and last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 526550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 717.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 158,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 139,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,117,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.