Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.03

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.03 and last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 526550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.
