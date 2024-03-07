Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.03

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.03 and last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 526550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 31.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 56,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 36,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 74.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

