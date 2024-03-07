Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.03

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.03 and last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 526550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.
The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.
