Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Insider James David Johnston Sells 3,300 Shares of Stock

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) insider James David Johnston sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $66,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,850 shares in the company, valued at $462,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James David Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, James David Johnston sold 700 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $14,770.00.

Shares of SMLP stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,191. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.17. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $21.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 477,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 63,049 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 55.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 406,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after buying an additional 145,655 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 31.3% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 356,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 23,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 80,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

