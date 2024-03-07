Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Insider James David Johnston Sells 3,300 Shares of Stock

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) insider James David Johnston sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $66,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,850 shares in the company, valued at $462,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
James David Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 29th, James David Johnston sold 700 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $14,770.00.
Summit Midstream Partners Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of SMLP stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,191. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.17. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $21.40.
Institutional Trading of Summit Midstream Partners
Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile
Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.
