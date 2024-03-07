Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Super Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Super Group Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SGHC stock opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33. Super Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Group during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Super Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Super Group

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

