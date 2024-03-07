Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Super Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Super Group
Super Group Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Group during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Super Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Super Group
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Super Group
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 2 Hot Retail Stocks to Watch: One Trends Higher, the Other Lower
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Campbell Soup Company: The Bottom is in for this High-Yield Stock
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Is It Time To Sell These 5 Overvalued Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.