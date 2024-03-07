SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:SWKHL) Plans $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:SWKHL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5625 per share on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 Trading Up 0.2 %

SWKHL opened at $25.39 on Thursday. SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06.

