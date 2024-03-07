SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:SWKHL) Plans $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:SWKHL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5625 per share on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 Trading Up 0.2 %
SWKHL opened at $25.39 on Thursday. SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 2 Hot Retail Stocks to Watch: One Trends Higher, the Other Lower
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Campbell Soup Company: The Bottom is in for this High-Yield Stock
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Is It Time To Sell These 5 Overvalued Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.