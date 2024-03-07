Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $79.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SYY

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.