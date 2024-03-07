Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $141.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $144.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.58 and a 200 day moving average of $102.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 24,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.