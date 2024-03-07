Target (NYSE:TGT) Announces Earnings Results

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Target updated its Q1 guidance to $1.70-2.10 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $8.60-9.60 EPS.
Target Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $173.55 on Thursday. Target has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $175.53. The company has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.67 and its 200 day moving average is $130.00.
Target Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Target
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Target by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
