Target (NYSE:TGT) Announces Earnings Results

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Target updated its Q1 guidance to $1.70-2.10 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $8.60-9.60 EPS.

Target Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $173.55 on Thursday. Target has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $175.53. The company has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.67 and its 200 day moving average is $130.00.

Get Target alerts:

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Institutional Trading of Target

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Target by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.