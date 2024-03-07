Target (NYSE:TGT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Target updated its Q1 guidance to $1.70-2.10 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $8.60-9.60 EPS.

Shares of Target stock opened at $173.55 on Thursday. Target has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $175.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Bank of America upped their target price on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.38.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

