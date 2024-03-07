TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price objective on TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.74.

FTI opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 179.68 and a beta of 1.64.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Inceptionr LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 24,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 26,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 31,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

