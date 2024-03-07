Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Insider Timothy Hoey Sells 3,300 Shares of Stock

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Hoey sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $23,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Timothy Hoey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Timothy Hoey sold 6,569 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $35,078.46.

On Friday, February 16th, Timothy Hoey sold 4,681 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $27,430.66.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TNYA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.35. The stock had a trading volume of 398,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,891. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25. The company has a market cap of $432.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaya Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TNYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

