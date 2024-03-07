The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Position Trimmed by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALL. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth approximately $2,389,000. Markel Group Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 141,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 42.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 63.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Allstate by 49.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,640,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,388,000 after buying an additional 542,842 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.12.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.19. 50,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,881. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.00 and a 200 day moving average of $134.56. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $168.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is -296.77%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

