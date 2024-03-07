The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $28.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $28.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $392.00 target price (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $372.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $361.87.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $340.93. 514,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $99.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $319.99 and a 200-day moving average of $300.03. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $347.99.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total transaction of $690,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,203,606.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total value of $690,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,203,606.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,068,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,649 shares in the company, valued at $15,180,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,347,634. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1,466.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

