The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Raised to $107.00 at Stephens

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Stephens from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DSGX. Scotiabank increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.89.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $87.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.66 and a beta of 0.94. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $69.59 and a 52 week high of $92.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.95.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.62 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 26.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

