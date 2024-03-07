The Goldman Sachs Group Trims BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Target Price to $23.00

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BTSG. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BrightSpring Health Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BrightSpring Health Services has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:BTSG opened at $9.09 on Monday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $12.14.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BrightSpring Health Services

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.