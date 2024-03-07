The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,458,000 after buying an additional 465,423 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hershey by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,941,000 after acquiring an additional 111,357 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,746,000 after acquiring an additional 290,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hershey by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.33.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,669 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $193.08. 421,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.71. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

