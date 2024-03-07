The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Major Shareholder Acquires $6,737,761.38 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,733,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,067,570.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00.
- On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90.
- On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 495,739 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.
- On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 139,132 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.
- On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 650,224 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.
- On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 469,563 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $29.96 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Liberty SiriusXM Group
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 2 Hot Retail Stocks to Watch: One Trends Higher, the Other Lower
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Campbell Soup Company: The Bottom is in for this High-Yield Stock
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Is It Time To Sell These 5 Overvalued Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.