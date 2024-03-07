The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Major Shareholder Acquires $6,737,761.38 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,733,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,067,570.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 495,739 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 139,132 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 650,224 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 469,563 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $29.96 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,088,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,925,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,529,000. 0.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

