The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,694,920 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 124,776 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.26% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $137,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

FCX stock traded up $2.02 on Thursday, hitting $40.16. 2,949,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,970,467. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $44.70. The stock has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average of $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

