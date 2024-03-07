The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,366 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,504 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.30% of Autodesk worth $131,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $251.74. 160,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,812. The company has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.46 and its 200 day moving average is $226.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.38 and a 12-month high of $279.53.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.78.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,047,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,112,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,282,629. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

