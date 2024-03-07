The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,799,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 424,638 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.17% of Southern worth $116,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.46.

Southern Price Performance

SO traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.13. 414,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,690,263. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.62.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,613. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

