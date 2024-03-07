The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 728,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,749 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.54% of CDW worth $146,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 61.1% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CDW. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $247.89. The stock had a trading volume of 27,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,192. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.66 and a fifty-two week high of $249.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.02. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

