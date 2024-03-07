The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $206.35 Million Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,487,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,488,560 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $206,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,459,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,793,000 after acquiring an additional 211,512 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,132,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,182,000 after acquiring an additional 54,107 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,749,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,915,000 after acquiring an additional 155,071 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 340.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,481,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 323.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,186 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

VWOB traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $63.37. 46,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,911. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $64.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.72 and its 200-day moving average is $61.15.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.3163 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

