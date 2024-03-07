The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 1,043,141 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 98.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,106,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043,141 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.96% of Dollar General worth $222,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Dollar General by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its position in Dollar General by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth boosted its position in Dollar General by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.72. 310,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,215,233. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $222.99.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.32.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

