The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,548,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482,383 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.19% of Medtronic worth $199,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 425.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.04. 609,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,110,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

